Update on Brian Laundrie: Expert Says Bunker In Parents’ Garden Is “100% Plausible.”

According to an expert, a conspiracy theory suggesting that Brian Laundrie, the main suspect in the killing of his fiancée Gabby Petito, is hiding in a bunker beneath his parents’ yard could be possible.

Drone footage showed what seemed to be a hand protruding out of the soil in the flower bed of the Laundrie family’s house, prompting the conspiracy idea.

Despite the rainy conditions, Ron Hubbard, CEO of Texas-based Atlas Survival Shelters, said builders could easily build a bunker beneath the Laundrie family’s home in North Port, Florida. Contractors can also construct a concealed entry to the bunker, which is a typical request, he said.

In an interview with Fox News, Hubbard said, “The potential of having a bunker there, his parents having a bunker, is definitely 100 percent feasible.”

The CEO of Atlas Survival Shelters, on the other hand, believes there is a slim probability the 23-year-old fugitive is hiding beneath the garden, pointing out that FBI officials have already combed the site. He also ruled out the hypothesis that a hand had shot out of the flower bed.

“To me, it didn’t look like a hand came out of the bunker,” he added. “In my judgment, he’s gone as far as he can possibly get away from Florida.” Laundrie, who has been on the run for a month, embarked on a cross-country journey with Petito, 22, in June 2021. According to investigators, the couple planned to travel across the western United States in the victim’s white Ford van.

Laundrie, on the other hand, returned to his family’s home on Sept. 1 alone, in the white vehicle he and Petito had been riding in. After being unable to contact her, the girl’s relatives reported her missing on September 11th. On Sept. 19, her bones were discovered in a secluded camping site in Wyoming. Her death was initially termed a “homicide” by an autopsy. Laundrie’s family reported him missing on Sept. 17, three days after saying their son went for a trip in the neighboring Carlton Reserve, launching a hunt for him.

At 2.30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, authorities are anticipated to discuss the complete details of their autopsy. According to the New York Post, the final autopsy report may include information such as Petito’s death date and cause of death.

Authorities have yet to locate proof that Laundrie stayed at the Carlton Reserve as of Monday.