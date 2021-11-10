Update on Brian Laundrie: A Sleeping Bag Was Supposedly Found Near Where His Remains Were Discovered.

Sleuths have discovered a sleeping bag at the area where Florida fugitive Brian Laundrie’s remains were discovered, weeks after his death.

According to a TikTok video released by her account ChroniclesofOlivia, the finding was made by a local woman.

“A local woman discovers an old sleeping bag near the location where Brian Laundre was discovered. We looked into it “On the TikTok video, the words read. “Over there is the field where Brian Laundrie’s partial remains were discovered. The tent and perimeter were set up there by law enforcement.” The camera then zooms in on the sleeping bag, which is concealed among the leaves and dirt along the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park’s trail.

However, in the video, a second person says the bag appears to be “far older than something Brian might have used.” Later in the film, a sleuth is seen photographing on the Big Slough canal.

Over 3.5 million people have watched the video, and over 1,300 people have left comments, one of which read: “The investigation’s sloppiness is a source of embarrassment. Gabby is deserving of so much more. SMH (sic) (sic) (sic) (sic) (” Since the news of Gabby Petito’s disappearance surfaced, the TikTok account has been covering the case independently. There are 1.2 million followers on the account.

There have been claims that a Florida woman with a criminal justice experience has been searching the Carlton Reserve for Laundrie’s remains.

Another TikTok video on Monday showed the woman sifting through the muck with a stick. She and her daughter have spent the previous ten days hunting for “important hints” for at least five hours each day. With no official word on what happened between the two on their cross-country journey, many people feel Laundrie’s Pinterest posts may help solve the mystery. According to the report, the tweets appear to allude to strange and morbid thoughts he was having. Laundrie’s final post on the site, a hand-drawn cover of a pamphlet titled “Burnt Out,” could have alluded to the tense brawl he and Petito had the last time she was seen alive.