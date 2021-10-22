Update on Brian Laundrie: A notebook discovered beside him is still ‘maybe salvageable,’ according to a source.

A source told CNN that the wet notebook, which specialists say could provide important answers to what happened to Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito, is “potentially salvageable.”

On Wednesday, the FBI and the North Port Police Department discovered Laundrie’s skeletal remains and personal possessions in the Carlton Reserve in Florida, including the notepad.

According to the FBI, a review of dental records established Laundrie’s identification.

After a month-long search for the 23-year-old, who was the sole person designated as a person of interest in Petito’s homicide case, Laundrie’s remains were discovered.

Experts now believe that the notepad discovered alongside his body may hold the key to solving the mystery surrounding his death. The notebook, however, was in such bad shape that authorities were unable to decipher its contents right away.

“They’re going to take any and all measures possible to dry it out before opening it,” a source familiar with the inquiry told CNN. “They’ll handle it with extreme caution.” Because of advances in forensic technology, Mark O’Mara, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor, told CNN that the FBI will have “some luck” keeping portions of the notebook.

“As a result, I believe there will be a wealth of knowledge gleaned from it. Because, even though the ink and sheets are bleeding, they have done an excellent job with even much older objects that they come across “O’Mara clarified.

While various conspiracy theories have surfaced in the wake of Laundrie’s death, retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente believes establishing the cause will be difficult.

According to CNN, Clemente added, “It’s going to be much more difficult to establish a strong, firm decision as to the cause and manner of death unless there’s some kind of substantial, serious trauma to the skull that can be identified.” “It’s possible that no one will ever know how he died. There would be no evidence of him drowning, for example, on his skeleton.” Laundrie and Petito took a cross-country road trip together, but on September 1, the former returned home alone in his fiancée’s automobile. Petito’s family had not reported him missing.

The death of the 22-year-old YouTuber was discovered on Sept. 19 in a Wyoming national park, at least three weeks after the coroner thought she was killed. On Oct. 12, the coroner found that strangling was the cause of her death.