Update from the Department for Work and Pensions on a benefit error that may have affected 85,000 applicants.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has released a critical update about a payment error that may have affected up to 85,000 claimants.

Because of the bank holiday weekend, the DWP has updated their systems to automatically account for people’s wages being sent in sooner.

The problem impacts people who rely on benefits like Universal Credit to supplement their income from low-wage jobs, according to Birmingham Live.

Claimants who receive a second monthly income payment in one benefit assessment period are now automatically identified by Universal Credit computer systems.

After a court challenge, the DWP was compelled to address the problem, and beginning of November 2020, claimants who are paid twice a month by their employer would not be penalized in their next UC payment.

However, the government has since stated that its computer systems would automatically highlight this, so there should be no need to raise the issue via online accounts as of this August Bank Holiday.

It has allayed the fears of around 85,000 applicants who would otherwise be left without a benefit payment next month.

The problem was the subject of a Court of Appeal lawsuit won by four single mothers. The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions acted “irrationally and unlawfully” when he issued Universal Credit regulations that failed to account for the fact that the dates on which monthly salaries are received can vary due to weekends and bank holidays, according to the court.

Three justices at the Court of Appeal found on June 22, 2020 that “the Secretary of State’s inability to guarantee that the laws provide for the phenomena of ‘non-banking day salary shift’ is illegal.”

The DWP’s computers had classified workers who were paid twice as being “over-earning.” As a result, their next assistance payment was lowered – sometimes to zero – to reflect their increased income.

However, the occurrence of a “double payday” occurs frequently when a person’s company pays them on the first or last working day of the month, or when they receive a late or early payment due to a bank holiday.

When it came to the, the government tried to stop the transformation.