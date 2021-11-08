Update from Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito: A public petition demands an investigation into the handling of evidence.

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for a formal probe into the handling of evidence in the instances of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, as the mystery surrounding their murders persists.

More than 3,400 people have signed the change.org petition addressed to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The petition asked for a “internal investigation into this matter” to be launched, but it also stated that the “larger goal is to bring about change.” “Gabby’s Safe Haven 2.0” is the name of the petition. The petition claimed that Northport police handled Petito and Laundrie’s cases incompetently, and demanded an investigation into “handling the case by Northport Police Station, Northport City Public Relations Officer Josh Taylor, and Northport Police Chief Todd Garrison.” “Millions of dollars in taxpayer money were spent in a month on this poll, with little or no outcomes. There was a lot of interest within a day of the search area being exposed to the public. That person was one’s parents. [sic]To track out their son’s possessions.” The petition questioned the “evidence processing and management method,” calling it “extremely suspicious.” “After the discovery and confirmation of Brian Laundrie’s ruins, the search area was reopened. Within 24 hours after its discovery, it was reopened to the public.” Laundrie was the lone person of interest listed in the strangulation murder of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered near a Wyoming national park on Sept. 19. Laundrie’s remains were discovered in the Carlton Reserve in Florida two weeks ago. According to the FBI, a review of dental records established Laundrie’s identification.

Laundrie “probably” committed suicide before his remains were recovered on Oct. 20, according to Florida police. After his original autopsy was pronounced inconclusive due to advanced decomposition, the specific cause of death could not be identified.

Investigators are still attempting to figure out what happened to Petito during her cross-country van trip with her lover.

With Laundrie’s death, it’s uncertain whether Petito’s family will ever get answers about her homicide. Last Monday, the lawyer for the Laundrie family, Steven Bertolino, stated that the 23-year-remains old’s have yet to be delivered to the family.