Update: A Florida woman spends 5 hours a day looking for further evidence, according to Brian Laundrie.

According to a TikTok video posted on Monday, a Florida woman with a criminal justice experience has been searching the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie’s remaining bones.

The woman’s search comes weeks after officials uncovered a portion of Laundrie’s bone remains.

If additional remains are discovered, it may be possible to determine Laundrie’s cause of death. Laundrie’s body was discovered on Oct. 21 after he vanished on Sept. 17.

The woman is seen sifting through the marsh with a stick, and her efforts are noted in the film. The mom and her daughter have been searching for at least five hours a day for the past ten days and plan to continue their quest, according to The Sun.

Since the beginning of the case, the TikTok account Chroniclesofolivia, or “Olivia,” has been independently covering updates on the Gabby Petito and Laundrie case. There are 1.2 million followers on the account.

“All she has to do now is discover the other half of his head,” one person wrote on the original video. Because the cause of death is unknown, it could be a significant turning point in the case.” Her attempts have been sneered upon by others. “She’s bringing back her college years in any way she can,” one commenter said. ‘Let it be,’ I said. More comments on the video suggest “no one cares” and “it’s a joke” that she’s looking for something. Petito went missing on September 11th. Laundrie, who had been betrothed to Petito, had returned home without him after their cross-country road trip. When her remains were discovered at Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 21, Petito was confirmed dead. Since then, her family has established the Gabby Petito Foundation to help victims of domestic violence.

