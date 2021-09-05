Up until 7 p.m., you can receive a full English breakfast at this Liverpool café.

We’ve all had those days when hunger strikes and we can’t bear eating till much later because we had one too many the night before.

Cafe Tabac on Bold Street, which first opened in 1974, has been keeping patrons well nourished for decades. If you’re in the mood for bacon, eggs, and all the fixings instead of a Sunday roast, the café’s breakfast menu is available all day, with the final orders in the kitchen at 7 p.m.

The cafe’s ‘Rita’s Full English Breakfast’ costs £9.25 and includes eggs, bacon, sausage, toast, hash brown, tomato, mushroom, and beans. There’s also a Rita’s mini breakfast, which includes a vegan option as well as things like eggs benedict and pancakes.

“We’ve had people come in as late as 7pm to request a breakfast, though they’re most popular in the morning,” said Jamie Hives, assistant manager of Café Tabac.

During last year’s shutdown, the interior of Cafe Tabac was converted into a style that pays homage to Liverpool’s musical past. Following another lockdown, the facility is presently, luckily, packed with customers once again.

“It’s the busiest it’s ever been,” Jamie added. It’s great that we’re busier now than we were before the lockdown.

“I think people are simply getting back to normal again, enjoying being out and making the most of it,” says the author.

Café Tabac is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.