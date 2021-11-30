Up to 70 California nursing home inmates could be sent back to prison as a result of a Medicaid change.

A new California policy and federal restrictions may limit medical parole to 70 offenders, returning dozens of quadriplegic, paraplegic, or otherwise permanently disabled inmates to state prisons.

California officials say they have no option because of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ new strategy to enforcing federal nursing facility licensing regulations.

According to prison officials, a change in federal guidelines has limited medical parole to only those offenders who are so sick that they need to be hooked up to ventilators to breathe and whose movement is so restricted that they are not a public safety risk.

Previously, state policy allowed for a far greater spectrum of chronic infirmity, allowing offenders to be cared for outside of the prison gates in nursing facilities. The policy shift comes as California has been lowering its prison population in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, as well as a drive by voters and legislators to release infirm and remand convicts who are less likely to commit new crimes.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, nearly every state allows convicts with serious medical illnesses to be released on medical parole, although such rules are rarely used, according to a 2018 analysis.

According to Steve Fama of the non-profit Prison Law Office, the court-appointed federal office in charge of health care in California prisons informed him that the change could affect around 70 of the 210 inmates qualified for medical release under the present system.

“It would be a tragedy if those people were sent back to prison. Given their medical problems, such individuals have been shown not to require incarceration “Fama expressed her thoughts.

Federal officials disagree that revoking medical parole and re-incarcerating the incapacitated inmates is the state’s only option, claiming that California could place the inmates in nursing homes with no restrictions on their ability to leave, or in other facilities not regulated by the federal government.

According to the state, the federal body has decided that parole officers cannot put any requirements on offenders in community medical centers. This includes a rule that inmates can only depart with their guardians’ permission. This is a condensed version of the information.