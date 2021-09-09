Up to 200 Westerners are being evacuated from Afghanistan aboard a humanitarian aid flight.

According to the Associated Press, about 200 Westerners, including Americans, boarded a jet leaving Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday on an aircraft that had previously brought humanitarian aid to the country.

The flight, which was offered by Qatar Airways and was bound for Doha, was the country’s first significant evacuation operation since the US and NATO allies concluded their pullout at the end of August.

Since gaining control of Afghanistan, the Taliban has promised to allow Afghans and foreigners to leave, but some have begun to doubt the group’s word after charter planes scheduled to ferry evacuees out of another airport were denied permission to fly, according to the Associated Press. However, Qatari special envoy Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani described the group of Westerners leaving Kabul airport as a “historic day” as they prepared to board.

“Call it a charter or a commercial flight; everyone has tickets and boarding passes,” al-Qahtani said, adding that another commercial flight was scheduled to depart on Friday. “Hopefully, life in Afghanistan is returning to normal.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The number of Westerners expected on board was supplied by a senior US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to brief the media. He also added that two extremely high Taliban officials had helped organize the departure. According to the official, the 200 include Americans, green card holders, and other countries.

The jet is the first to leave Kabul airport since American forces left in late August, accompanied by a frenzied airlift of tens of thousands of foreign nationals and Afghans escaping the Taliban. The scenes of pandemonium, which included Afghans jumping to their deaths while clinging to military planes flying off and a suicide bombing that killed 169 Afghans and 13 American service personnel, came to characterize America’s two-decade war.

Another 200 foreigners, including Americans, would leave in the next few days, according to a foreign official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to brief the media.

The impact of the return of foreign flights in the coming days on the tens of thousands of Afghans seeking to flee Afghanistan’s new Taliban leaders due to worries of. This is a condensed version of the information.