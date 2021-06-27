Up for sale is a home on one of Merseyside’s “most elite avenues.”

On one of Merseyside’s “most renowned” avenues, a “magnificent” home with modern twists has gone on the market.

The six-bedroom property, located on Warren Road in Blundellsands, is surrounded by gates and has a large driveway with plenty of off-street parking.

The detached Edwardian property features five reception rooms and is spread over four storeys.

The historic property is on the market for £1.5 million with Clive Watkin.

The property offers “superb family accommodation,” according to the estate agents, who are “pleased” to exhibit the “charming and spectacular” home.

“We cannot strongly recommend early inspection,” Clive Watkin added.

The property is situated in a well-kept landscaped yard with a tennis court.

A lawned space with well-stocked borders is also available.

The garden area is roughly 3/4 acre in size, with mature trees and shrubs, lawns, a paved patio, decorative pond, and fruit trees to the rear of the house.

A covered veranda with chairs and a quarry tiled floor is also available.

The home’s interior features a parquet-floored corridor.

A reception area with an inglenook fireplace, fitted bench seating, and batten paneled walls follows.

The property also boasts a family room, study, and billiard room, as well as bay windows and a feature fireplace surround in the front sitting room.

Highlights of the home include a fitted kitchen and breakfast room with a peninsula island with granite worktops and a breakfast bar, and an “elegant” orangery with fitted bench seating, mosaic tiled floor and a half-glazed door to the garden room and potting shed.

A feature fireplace surround, wood paneled walls, two radiators, and parquet flooring define a “imposing” dining room.

Elsewhere on the ground floor you’ll find a WC/cloakroom, and a library.

Stairs lead to a galleried landing on the second floor, where you will find all six of the home’s bedrooms, as well as two bathrooms.

The master bedroom has lead light windows to the front and side, as well as a feature fireplace surround with tiled interior, two radiators, and fitted wardrobes.

There is also an en-suite with a step in shower, wash. The summary comes to a close.