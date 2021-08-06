Unwed mother throws her premature baby out the window of a hospital; she is arrested.

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly threw her newborn baby out the hospital window because she didn’t want to be an unwed mother. The prematurely born infant died on the spot.

According to The Hindu, police arrested the woman and her boyfriend in connection with an incident that occurred in the Indian state of Karnataka on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the woman, whose identity has not been released, was admitted to a private hospital in Hesaraghatta. Hours later, she gave birth to a premature baby, and both mother and child were kept under care.

However, the mom allegedly went into the bathroom with the infant and hurled it out the bathroom window a few hours later. Passers-by saw the toddler fall and ran over to see what was wrong. However, the baby had died as a result of the collision. People who witnessed her escape the hospital grounds pursued her and apprehended her, according to The New Indian Express.

The woman was arrested as soon as the police were notified of the occurrence. Officers also waited for her boyfriend to come to the hospital before arresting him on suspicion of aiding and abetting a crime. He allegedly said that they didn’t want to keep the child because they were not married.

Shashank, 27, was identified as the father of the deceased’s child by police. The arrests were made when the hospital staff submitted a complaint.

The mother was moved to a government hospital after developing post-delivery difficulties, while the child’s body was sent for an autopsy.

“We’re waiting for the woman to be released from the hospital before we take her into custody,” says the officer. “She told physicians she couldn’t face her parents because she was terrified of how society would regard an unwed mother,” an officer told The New Indian Express.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday in the Indian state of Maharastra after she threw her infant out the toilet window shortly after giving birth. The body of the youngster, who had suffered severe head and shoulder injuries, was discovered on a ventilation duct. According to police, the girl lived with her parents, who were unaware of the child’s birth. Her pregnancy is supposed to have been concealed by her loose clothing. Her partner was apprehended as well.