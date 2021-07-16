Unveiling of emoji designs for a pregnant man and a multiracial handshake

Later this year, designs for a pregnant guy and a multi-racial handshake emoji have been proposed for release.

The Unicode Consortium’s new icons are part of a larger attempt to make emojis more inclusive.

Gender-neutral versions of practically every emoji would be accessible, according to the developers, and the upgrade to the handshake emoji would boost race representation in the icons even more.

The list of proposed symbols was released ahead of Saturday’s World Emoji Day.

The new pregnant emoji recognizes “that pregnancy is conceivable for certain transgender males and non-binary persons,” according to Emojipedia, a reference website and voting member of the Unicode Consortium.

Emoji 14.0 will be released to the public in 2022, with the final list of approved emoji to be announced in September.

“It is yet to be confirmed which emojis are in the final version of Emoji 14.0,” Emojipedia added. The final version will most likely look like this draft list, with no additional emojis added at this time.

“However, there’s always the chance of a change or removal before September.”

For the first time, the draft emoji list includes a coral icon, which Emojipedia describes as a “common symbol around the discussion of climate change,” as well as a variety of new versions of the popular yellow face emoji, such as a melting face, saluting face, the face holding back tears, and a face that cannot bear to watch.

The collection also includes icons for a low battery, identity card, mirror ball, and biting lip.