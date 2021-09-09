Unvaccinated Tampa Bay mother dies from COVID-19 before meeting her newborn.

After a month-long battle with COVID-19, a 33-year-old Florida mother died before meeting her newborn after a month-long battle.

Jessica Six of Pinellas County died of heart arrest and a collapsed lung on Sunday, according to ABC Action News. She was eight months pregnant when she acquired the virus in August. Jessica had never been vaccinated.

Jessica stayed at home for a week before being admitted to the hospital, according to her sister Stephanie Six. “She had a cough and a sore throat. Stephanie explained, “She had to miss her baby shower and everything because of quarantine.”

Jessica’s kid was delivered by emergency C-section three weeks ago. “They held her since her placenta erupted,” says the narrator. As a result, she had to have an emergency C-section,” Stephanie explained.

Jessica’s condition has deteriorated since then. She was diagnosed with pneumonia and placed on a ventilator. Kaydence, Jessica’s kid, was born a month early but is healthy and free of COVID-19, according to the study.

“They put the infant to the test. She was OK when she returned. She didn’t have any COVID symptoms, nor did she test positive for COVID. Stephanie stated, “She was actually brought to All Children’s Hospital.”

The baby was admitted to the hospital for a few days but is now at home with his family. “It doesn’t seem real to me. It has no resemblance to reality. You’re here one minute and then this happens the next, you know. It was so unexpected. The deceased woman’s sister remarked, “She was my best friend.”

Authorities are urging more pregnant women to be vaccinated in the wake of Jessica’s death. According to Dr. Brooke Ritter with Women’s Care Florida, pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 because a pregnant women’s immune system is generally suppressed.

“When a pregnant woman gets pneumonia, her lungs don’t have enough room to fight the infection. Dr. Ritter was quoted by ABC Action News as saying, “They also don’t have the space to offer the oxygen that she needs and the oxygen that the baby requires.”

According to Dr. Ritter, the vaccine is also safe for breastfeeding mothers.

“When you’re pregnant and get the vaccine, it doesn’t go to the baby, but the antibodies the mom makes do go to the baby so then when the baby is a newborn they have the protection. Also, the same with breastfeeding. The vaccine does not pass if the mother receives it while breastfeeding. Washington Newsday Brief News.