Unvaccinated police officers would receive a $5,000 bonus if they relocate to Florida, according to Ron DeSantis.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, a Republican, said on Sunday that he hopes to enact legislation giving unvaccinated police officers a $5,000 incentive to migrate to his state.

DeSantis mentioned police officers in other states who have lost their jobs as a result of failing to comply with the COVID vaccine obligation.

“According to scientific evidence, the majority of those first responders had COVID and recovered. As a result, they are well-protected, and I believe this influences their decision “During an appearance on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, he stated this.

“Not only are we going to want to safeguard law enforcement and all of the employment in Florida,” he added, “but we’re also actively working to recruit out of state law enforcement because we do have needs in our police and sheriff’s departments.”

DeSantis urged police officers across the country, including those in New York, Minneapolis, and Seattle, to relocate to Florida if they are not being accommodated at their current workplaces.

“If you’re not getting treated properly, we’ll treat you better here,” he stated. “You’ll be able to sense key needs for us, and we’ll compensate you as a consequence.”

COVID vaccine regulations have been established in several locations across the country, prompting DeSantis’ proposal. Those who refuse to cooperate may lose their employment.

This month, city employees in Chicago, including police officers, were required to disclose their COVID immunization status. Unvaccinated people must do COVID tests twice a week until December 31, the deadline for being fully immunized. Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago, and John Catanzara, the police union’s president, became embroiled in a fight as a result of the action.

According to the Kansas City Star, Indiana has made similar promises to DeSantis, as the state police declared on Twitter last month: "We're looking for Chicago police officers! No vaccine mandate, reduced taxes, excellent schools, and inclusive towns are all advantages." Senator Mike Braun of Indiana echoed this appeal on Tuesday, saying on Twitter that he was "happy to help connect Chicago police officers to an Indiana police agency that is hiring right now & doesn't have a vaccine mandate." In a tweet on Thursday, Braun, a Republican, said that his office had "already heard from numerous Chicago cops interested in serving Hoosiers."