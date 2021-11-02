Unvaccinated police chief vowed to ‘take all three’ shots if he survived COVID death.

Before dying of COVID-19, an unprotected Alabama police chief informed his family that he would have received “all three” vaccine doses.

According to WAAY-TV, a local television news station, Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree died from the illness over the weekend after being ill earlier in October.

On October 9, he was admitted to the hospital for the first time. He was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, ten days later. His family was taken aback by his terrible sickness, as he had previously been healthy.

His wife, Kristie Crabtree, told WAAY that once he was admitted to the hospital, staff would treat him and he would soon be able to return home.

“That just didn’t happen,” she explained, adding that the nurses “kept saying it was one stride forward, two steps back.”

Her spouse promised to get vaccinated if he survived the sickness.

“He honestly stated, ‘If I get better, I’ll take all three,'” she added.

According to Crabtree, her husband will be remembered for his dedication to his community. “He adored the Ider neighborhood, his cops, and the schoolchildren,” she recalled.

“Couldn’t ask for a finer officer to come in and be the chief,” Ider Mayor Wendy Lassetter told the broadcaster.

“One thing I really liked about him was how much he cared about our kids at school,” she said. “He took a stroll along the corridors. He offered them high fives and addressed them by their first names, for the most part.” The vaccine, according to medical specialists, is the best option for preventing major COVID-19 sickness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even if someone who has been vaccinated acquires the virus, the vaccine often alleviates the most severe symptoms (CDC).

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 15,573 people have died in Alabama as a result of the new coronavirus, and only around 45 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, which is considerably below the national norm.

According to Johns Hopkins research, 747,033 people have died in the United States as a result of COVID-19, despite the fact that just under 59 percent of the population has been properly vaccinated.

Others who were hospitalized and later died as a result of the illness expressed regret for not getting vaccinated.

A parent from Utah who died in October after suffering from a stroke. This is a condensed version of the information.