Unvaccinated players are unlikely to be granted visas to compete in the Australian Open, according to Daniel Andrews.

According to the leader of the state hosting the competition, players who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 are unlikely to be allowed into the nation to compete in the Australian Open.

As it confronts a rise of coronavirus outbreaks, Victoria, which will host the first major of 2022 in January, has adopted a vaccination obligation for professional athletes.

“I don’t think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to receive a visa to come into this country,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Tuesday. “If they did get a visa, they’d probably have to quarantine for a number of weeks.”

International travel to and from Australia will resume for citizens and permanent residents on November 1st, but “no decision to let other visa holders” has yet been made, according to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The tournament’s organizers had to overcome numerous challenges this year, including a three-week delay in the start date and the requirement that competitors quarantine for a fortnight upon landing in the nation.

In May, Tennis Australia stated that the tournament would take place in January 2022.