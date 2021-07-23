Unvaccinated people should be aware of a dire COVID warning from a Mayo Clinic expert: ‘It Will Find You.’

As positive cases of COVID-19 rise across the country, a leading medical specialist at the Mayo Clinic has issued a caution to people who have not yet been vaccinated against the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variation is currently present in 83 percent of all new cases of the virus, a highly contagious strain of COVID that is increasing the number of deaths and hospitalizations in the United States.

“We are seeing the Delta variety really take over,” Dr. Gregory Poland, the nation’s senior vaccination expert, told WCCO, a CBS affiliate in Minneapolis.

In June, the CDC designated the Delta mutation as a “variant of concern.” The COVID strain, which originated in India, has now been found in all 50 states and is the virus’s most common strain in the United States.

Poland, who is still wearing a mask, told WCCO that he was issuing a strong caution to anyone who had waited too long to receive the COVID vaccine.

“Don’t be fooled into thinking that ‘I made it this far and I’m fine.’ This is a distinct variation. “It’ll find you,” he predicted. “Everyone who isn’t immune will be infected by this virus.”

Poland raised concern for small children who are currently unable to receive the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccination is only approved for youngsters as young as 12 years old, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are exclusively for persons aged 18 and up.

According to Poland, “we are seeing an increase in serious sickness and hospitalisation among young people.”

He went on to explain that he agrees with the American Academy of Pediatrics’ position that all children, whether or not they have been vaccinated, should wear a mask to school this fall.

“A mask is not a political symbol,” says the author. “It’s a medical emblem of self-care and caring for others,” he told WCCO.

Poland, on the other hand, insisted that not being vaccinated poses a risk, saying, “This is a severe, current, and present danger to your and your family’s health if you are not vaccinated.”

According to the CDC, nearly 161.8 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing for 48.8% of the US population as of Thursday.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has reported over 34.2 million positive coronavirus cases and over 609,000 COVID-19 deaths.