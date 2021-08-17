Unvaccinated people are refusing transfusions from ‘tainted’ donations, according to blood centers.

According to a report published by Kaiser Health News on Tuesday, health care providers have been confronted with a difficult situation: some patients who have refused COVID-19 immunizations are requesting blood transfusions exclusively from unvaccinated donors.

Nearly 60% of the population of the United States is now completely vaccinated, which implies that a significant amount of the country’s blood supply comes from donors who have received the vaccines. COVID doubters (or individuals who don’t trust the science behind vaccines) have demanded blood transfusions from vaccinated persons, according to Kaiser Health News, the newsroom for the healthcare-focused non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation.

Unvaccinated clients have expressed concern that vaccinated blood might be “tainted,” according to American Red Cross spokesman Emily Osment. They were also concerned that COVID vaccinations could be transmitted into their bodies through immunized blood.

Dr. Julie Katz Karp, Transfusion Medicine Program Director at Philadelphia’s Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, also told Kaiser, “We are clearly aware of patients who have refused blood products from vaccinated donors.”

Those who do not want their blood to come from vaccinated donors may not have a choice. According to Kaiser, blood clinics don’t keep track of donors’ immunization status or whether they’ve ever been infected with COVID.

Because respiratory viruses, such as SARS-CoV-2, aren’t thought to be spread through blood, the Food and Drug Administration doesn’t require blood products to be recognized in any way connected to COVID infections or immunizations.

According to estimations from samples, a high amount of blood from donors comes from vaccinated donors—as much as 60% to 70% of the blood donated, according to Dr. Michael Busch of the Vitalant Research Institute.

When those who have been infected with COVID at some point are included, Busch estimates that 90 percent of current donors have COVID antibodies in their blood.

“Antibodies are present in less than 10% of the blood we collect,” Busch told Kaiser.

COVID-antibody-positive blood has been shown to be as healthy and appropriate for transfusion as blood lacking antibodies. Even with antibodies present in much of the blood obtained for transfusions, Jessa Merrill, the Red Cross head of biomedical communications, told the outlet that there are no concerns about additional agents possibly present. This is a condensed version of the information.