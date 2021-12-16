Unvaccinated people are being told to eat alone in restaurants as South Korea tightens COVID restrictions.

As the government grapples with an increase in cases and deaths from the Delta variety, South Korea enacted its strongest COVID-19 restrictions ever. The regulations restrict social gatherings for fully vaccinated people and impose new limits in eateries for non-vaccinated adults.

Social gatherings for vaccinated adults are now limited to four persons under the new rules. Individuals who have not had all of their vaccinations must eat alone in eateries. The laws, however, do not apply to anyone under the age of 18, according to Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol.

Hospitals and COVID-19 critical care units are nearing capacity, and health care personnel are weary, therefore officials decided to announce harsher measures.

On Thursday, the country reported 7,622 new cases. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 97,000 cases have been documented so far in December (KDCA).

Intensive care units designated for COVID-19 in the capital region are already at 86 percent full, with 989 patients in serious or critical condition as of Thursday morning. COVID-19 claimed the lives of over 890 individuals in December, bringing the total death toll to 4,518.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced on Thursday that the new limitations will take effect on Saturday and will last at least 16 days, citing the urgent necessity to bring the country to a “standstill.”

Restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, and karaoke venues will close at 9 p.m. under the new regulations. At 10 p.m., all movie theaters, concert halls, and private cram schools will close.

During a meeting to examine the virus, Kim, Seoul’s No. 2 behind President Moon Jae-in, said, “During this moment of standstill, the government will bolster the stability of our medical response capabilities.” “We ask that our people actively participate in these initiatives by being immunized.” The country’s government, which reduced social separation laws in November while suggesting a return to pre-pandemic normalcy, has suffered a setback as a result of the recent viral spike.

Officials working to improve the economy projected that the country’s increased immunization rates would help reduce hospitalizations and deaths. However, there has been an increase in serious cases among seniors, particularly those whose immunity has diminished after being inoculated in February at the start of the vaccine rollout.

Approximately 81 percent of the population. This is a condensed version of the information.