Unvaccinated patients will no longer be treated in person by a Florida doctor, who denies violating the Hippocratic Oath.

In the face of rising COVID-19 cases in Florida, a doctor stated she is no longer treating unvaccinated patients in person.

Dr. Linda Marraccini, of South Miami, told This website in an interview on Saturday that she believes the policy is in her patients’ best interests and that it is founded on research, thus it does not violate the Hippocratic Oath.

“It’s not right for people who haven’t been vaccinated to cause harm to others,” Marraccini said.

She explained that she has other patients who are immunocompromised or undergoing chemotherapy and are thus at a higher risk of contracting the virus, and that she does not want them to be exposed to the virus in her office, according to Marraccini.

“The Hippocratic Oath is founded on science. I’m following the scientific method. I’m putting this to good use for the sick.”

The Hippocratic Oath, according to Marraccini, stresses prevention.

She made the choice after visiting patients in person “all during the pandemic,” she said.

Marraccini will continue to treat unvaccinated patients through virtual sessions once the policy takes effect on September 15. She stated that she would make exceptions if patients were unable to obtain the immunization owing to financial issues or if prescriptions were required. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered through her office.

She stated, “We’re not going to leave them out in the cold.”

She stated that the response has been “99.9% positive,” but that if a patient does not agree with the immunization, they may benefit from seeing a different primary care physician.

People must be informed about the vaccine and analyze their involvement in the epidemic, which “did not have to go on this long,” according to Marraccini.

“Responsibility is a personal issue,” Marraccini explained. “This is a worldwide health concern, and everyone bears a portion of the blame.”

The number of cases in Florida has risen to 19. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the state had a 7-day average of 32,301 new cases per day on Friday, which was more than double the rate one month earlier of 15,818 new cases per day. A total of 55 percent of the population of the state has been vaccinated.

Due to the highly transmissible Delta mutation, cases began to rise again earlier this summer.

A group of doctors in South Florida has formed in response to the increase in cases.