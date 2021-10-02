Unvaccinated patients in a Liverpool ICU struggle to breathe and wish they had gotten the vaccine.

Young, unvaccinated people continue to flood Liverpool’s intensive care units, gasping for air as they fight Covid-19.

Many people who are in the ICU and need machines to help them breathe want to alter their minds and wish they had gotten the vaccine, according to senior doctors at Liverpool’s main hospital trust.

In terms of vaccination uptake, Liverpool continues to trail behind other locations, with only 62.5 percent of adults over the age of 16 in the city having received both doses of the covid vaccine.

Covid infections are on the rise in five districts of Liverpool City Region.

This implies that nearly four out of ten people in the city are currently unprotected by both vaccines, and doctors claim they are seeing a lot of younger, healthy, but unvaccinated persons in the city’s ICUs.

The good news is that the overall number of covid patients treated at Liverpool’s main hospitals has decreased; it now stands at around 129, down from 176 in mid-September.

However, the number of people who are critically ill and require intensive care therapy has mostly remained stable for several months.

“Since June, the number of patients with covid in intensive care in Liverpool has remained between 15 and 20, implying that one quarter to one third of the ICU beds are occupied by patients with covid, causing continued pressure on ICU beds and effectively reducing our capacity,” said one senior doctor at the trust.

“The majority of the covid patients we encounter in the ICU – 9 out of 10 – have not had both doses of the vaccination, which is causing serious problems for them and their families.

“I’ve seen pregnant or recently pregnant ladies who haven’t gotten the immunization because they were misinformed by other healthcare experts.

“I’ve encountered folks who haven’t gotten both doses of the vaccine, who can’t receive healthcare readily because they don’t understand English or don’t trust the government or authority persons.

“Some young and healthy patients have concluded that they do not require.”

