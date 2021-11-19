Unvaccinated mother dies of COVID, leaving six children behind; family members urge others to get vaccinated.

This week, a mother in Missouri died of COVID-19-related complications, leaving six children behind.

Megan Richards, 32, of Oak Grove, Missouri, died Monday after her entire family, including a five-month-old baby, acquired the virus, according to Missouri television station Fox 4.

Richards had not had the COVID-19 vaccine, and her family is now pushing others to do so.

Michael Richards, her husband, told the news station, “I regret not pushing her to obtain it.”

According to Fox 4, the parents noticed their children were sick on November 9. They both were ill after that. Their infant, Myles, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and treated for dehydration before being discharged after getting fluids. Megan Richards’ health, on the other hand, did not improve.

“She was still nursing her baby. So far, I’ve been unsuccessful in persuading her to stay in bed. Resting was tough for her because she wanted to accomplish everything. However, I believe it was three or four days. And as a result of her positive test, she began to feel quite ill “According to Michael Richards.

He discovered her on the living room floor at one point.

“It was terrifying. I couldn’t get her to wake up, and she wouldn’t respond to my questions, and I was at a loss for what to do “According to Richards, who spoke to the station.

On Monday, she passed away in the hospital. “Megan passed away on November 15th, 2021 from complications linked to covid and her heart,” according to a GoFundMe page set up for her family. Michael Richards stated of his wife, “I would tell her that I loved her more than anything,” according to Fox 4.

“They had the most wonderful mother. She did everything for them, with no regrets, and she prioritized them over everyone else “Added he.

On Friday morning, the Washington Newsday sought to contact Richards’ family but did not receive a response in time for publication.

According to state data, 50.5 percent of Missouri citizens have had a full COVID-19 vaccination, while 57.1 percent have received only a partial vaccination.

Megan Richards’ terrible story is one of many across the United States. COVID-19 is spreading across the United States, with cases increasing in numerous states.

An unvaccinated mother of three from Georgia died of COVID-19 in September, before she could embrace her newborn son.

Marrisha “ReRe” Kindred Jenkins is the woman. This is a condensed version of the information.