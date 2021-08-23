Unvaccinated mother dies of COVID at hospital where she works, leaving nurse heartbroken.

A nurse revealed her anguish after her mother, who believed COVID “wasn’t real,” died of the virus at the same hospital where she was working on vaccine distribution.

Amy Crosby of Middlesbrough, North East England, confirmed on Twitter on August 18 that her 57-year-old mother Geraldine had died of COVID-19 problems despite having no pre-existing diseases.

Crosby went on to say that she and her mother had a “strained relationship over the last 18 months” because she didn’t believe COVID was real and the immunizations were “hazardous.”

Crosby stated, “She’s spent the final month of her life without any family around her, and her last memories were of absolute horror at being intubated and not knowing if she’d wake up.”

“As a nurse who worked on the Covid vaccination rollout at the same hospital where she died today, I can’t tell you how heartbreaking this preventable loss is for our family.”

Crosby said she’s sharing the news of her mother’s death and the pain her family is currently experiencing in the hopes that “even just one person with these ludicrous dangerous beliefs can rethink, reconsider sharing this warped ‘evidence’ and get the vaccine to prevent their families from having to go through what we’re going through right now.”

“I will be eternally grateful to the James Cook Hospital personnel who fought so valiantly to save her,” she continued. Everyone of you is a hero.”

“Good night Mam, I love you and will remember the happy days, I hope you are at rest now,” Crosby wrote at the end of her message to her mother.

18 August 2021 — Amy Crosby (@Amy EvolveCM)

Despite the Delta variation leading in tens of thousands of new cases being recorded during the previous several weeks, the effectiveness of the vaccination deployment in the United Kingdom has been credited to a considerable decrease in the number of deaths.

In the United Kingdom, more than 41 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have received both doses of the vaccination.

In the United Kingdom, 32,253 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Sunday, including 49 deaths. In comparison, 32,058 new cases were reported. This is a condensed version of the information.