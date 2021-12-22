Unvaccinated individuals as young as 30 fear death in an intensive care unit.

Patients as young as 30 are struggling for their life within the Royal Liverpool Hospital’s covid Intensive Care Unit, where four out of five patients are unvaccinated.

Last Thursday, Liverpool Council staff created a series of videos from inside the ICU as part of a campaign to boost vaccination rates in the city, where less than half of inhabitants are double-vaccinated in some wards.

Around 30 percent of the population is still unvaccinated in the city as a whole.

According to The Washington Newsday, the Royal Liverpool Hospital, Aintree Hospital, and Broadgreen Hospital each have roughly 90 covid patients, with around 70 new admissions in the week leading up to December 12.

Professor Matt Ashton, the council’s head of public health, told The Washington Newsday this week that about 80% of covid patients in those three hospitals were unvaccinated, despite the fact that they had no underlying health issues.

Dr. Peter Hampshire, director of critical care at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, said four out of five covid patients in intensive care were unvaccinated.

“It’s shocking to see healthy, young folks coming in, early 30s, early 40s,” he told council videographer Jennifer Bruce.

“Sometimes you have patients who die of covid while they’re young, and it’s very terrible for the staff to see.”

“Four out of every five of our patients hasn’t received the immunization.” It’s safe to state that the vaccine saves people from serious illness and death.

“Perhaps if those folks had received the vaccine, none of this would have occurred, and their families would not be where they are now.”

“It’s a safe medicine that has been tested and proven to function.” Get the shot and make an appointment.” Every patient between the ages of 30 and 40 on the ward where Ms Bruce was asked to shoot was unvaccinated.

“As I question a few of the doctors and nurses on the covid ICU ward, I am worried by the ages of the patients: the youngest is 30,” she wrote.

“I’m unvaccinated and have no underlying health issues.” This was true across all of the interviews, despite the fact that the oldest patient was only 40 years old.

“There’s a sense of grief and frustration among the ICU workers..”

