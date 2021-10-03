Unvaccinated home care nurse is kicked out by a couple fighting a COVID breakthrough.

According to accounts, a Tennessee couple who has been battling breakthrough COVID booted out a home care nurse after realizing she was immunized.

Patricia and Howard Winn of Clarksville have taken no chances when it comes to COVID, according to WTVF. They wear masks and gloves every day.

Despite their precautions, the pair nevertheless contracted COVID, which rendered Howard bedridden and necessitated intense treatment at a neighboring hospital.

“They threw me in, stuck some oxygen in my nose, and I didn’t leave there for three weeks,” Howard said WTVF.

Patricia was taken aback by the health worry and has continued to take every precaution against COVID, including interrogating home care personnel about whether they had been vaccinated.

“I responded, ‘Well, have you had your vaccinations?’” she told the network. ‘No,’ she replied. ‘Well, why not?’ I responded. ‘Well, I’m healthy,’ she explained. You don’t need the immunization if you’re healthy.’

“Pat just got all over her and told her to get out of here,” Howard continued. We don’t want anyone, especially a health-care provider, who hasn’t had the vaccine.”

According to WTVF, Tennova Home Health (THH), which provides the nurses, does not require its personnel to be COVID-vaccinated.

THH’s parent company, LHC Group, said it will wait for more instructions from the Biden administration before recommending the vaccine to its staff.

“Since the outset of the pandemic, we have developed stringent guidelines for all physicians on the use of personal protective equipment on patient visits – including the requirement for masks,” THH said in a statement to WTVF.

“We also provide current CDC standards and best practices to ensure that our teams are prepared and educated. The health and well-being of our patients, workers, and the communities we serve is always our top focus.

“Like many other healthcare organizations, we’re waiting for further information from the Biden administration on the previously announced mandate.”

“Until then, we continue to promote and advocate vaccination,” it continued.

THH has been contacted for comment by this publication.

Healthcare providers warned that President Joe Biden’s announcement of a vaccine mandate for nursing homes could result in “disastrous staffing difficulties.”

While it was believed, the Georgia Health Care Association added. This is a condensed version of the information.