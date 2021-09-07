Unvaccinated college student claims he can’t take virtual classes because he isn’t vaccinated.

After refusing to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, a New Jersey college student alleges he was barred from taking virtual classes.

Logan Hollar, 22, of Sandyston, Sussex County, New Jersey, told NJ.com that he transferred to Rutgers University in 2020 and had spent a year doing virtual classes from his home.

While the COVID-19 pandemic raged around the country, he continued to convince the outlet that he had signed up for all of his virtual psychology classes.

Rutgers went on to become the first university in the United States to require students to get immunizations on all of its campuses.

It did not, however, need them for students who were studying remotely or in programs that were solely online.

Hollar, who told NJ.com he had not been vaccinated and did not want the COVID-19 vaccine, was pleased with the agreement.

“I’m not in an at-risk age group,” he told the site. I eat well and exercise regularly. COVID does not frighten me. I don’t mind if someone wants to be vaccinated; however, I don’t believe they should be forced.”

Rutgers updated their vaccine mandate information for students in March, stating that anybody who wanted to attend classes had to be vaccinated, with medical and religious exemptions possible.

It further said that students studying remotely did not need to show proof of COVID vaccination.

“Students enrolled in entirely online degree programs (usually characterized as having no access to on-campus facilities) and those engaging in totally online or off-campus Continuing Education programs will not be required to submit proof of vaccination,” according to the statement.

Despite the instructions, Hollar said he was unable to access his Rutgers email and other accounts.

He told NJ.com that he last had access to his email on August 6 and that he began to have problems after completing a vaccine survey in which he clicked a box stating that the mandate did not apply to him as a distance-learning student.

“I got no pop-up indicator that I still required the vaccine after submitting the survey, like I had seen in the past, and because I was online and the survey claimed I was all set,” Hollar continued. I figured the emails in my inbox had something to do with [the vaccine]. This is a condensed version of the information.