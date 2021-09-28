Unvaccinated Americans believe boosters prove COVID vaccines don’t work, according to a poll.

According to a poll released Tuesday, 71% of unvaccinated Americans believe booster shots are proof that COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective. Meanwhile, 78 percent of vaccinated Americans believe booster shots demonstrate that “scientists are still working on methods to improve vaccine effectiveness.”

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 33 percent of all respondents, including 19 percent of vaccinated Americans, believe the need for booster shots demonstrates vaccines aren’t functioning as well as they should.

From September 13 to September 22, Kaiser conducted a survey of 1,519 adults who were chosen at random. This was before health professionals suggested boosters for persons 65 and older, as well as those at high risk of sickness, and after the Biden administration announced plans to start giving booster doses to everyone in the United States.

The poll revealed how controversial the topic of vaccines remains politically. Ninety percent of Democratic respondents indicated they had received at least one vaccine dosage, but only 58 percent of Republicans answered the same.

Democrats were nearly twice as likely as Republicans to say they would “absolutely” get a booster shot if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advised it for persons like them.

The FDA approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID booster shot for persons 65 and older, as well as other high-risk Americans, on September 22. Two days later, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky approved recommendations that cleared the way for boosters to be distributed to those over 65 and other vulnerable populations, as well as those in high-risk occupational and institutional settings.

Under these circumstances, 68% of Democrats said they would get the extra shot, but only 36% of Republicans said they would. Furthermore, even if the FDA and CDC recommended it for persons like them, 23% of Republicans who are now fully vaccinated stated they would probably or definitely not get a booster shot.

When asked if they would obtain a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot if the FDA and CDC approved it, 55 percent of fully vaccinated respondents said they would, and another 26 percent said they would probably do so. In this group, 4% reported they had already gotten a booster shot.

