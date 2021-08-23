Until she started giving birth, the woman had no idea she was 9 months pregnant.

After not knowing she was pregnant, a young mother expressed her shock when she gave birth to her second kid.

When Georgia Crowther, 20, of Chadderton, North West England, began having stomach aches on August 14, she had no idea she was nine months pregnant.

She told the Manchester Evening News that she and her 27-year-old partner Calvin Home had gone to bed after a meal out with family when she woke up in excruciating pain around 3 a.m.

Home went downstairs to be with their 2-year-old daughter after being told that an ambulance would take several hours. When he returned upstairs, he discovered Crowther holding a newborn baby boy on the floor.

Crowther told the Manchester Evening News, “Calvin was downstairs with our little girl and he assumed I was asleep.”

“I was on the floor and had just given birth when he walked up to me. ‘Oh my god, it’s a f*****g baby,’ he said over the phone to the paramedics.

“I’d been on the bed for a while and felt compelled to push. I got down on my knees and began biting at the duvet.”

Crowther and the newborn boy, whom they called Vincent afterwards, were rushed to Royal Oldham Hospital after the 20-year-old gave birth.

Despite the fact that Vincent was admitted to intensive care after contracting an illness, both mother and child were able to return home after a few days.

Crowther said that she had no idea she was pregnant until the day before she gave birth.

“I’ve struggled with my weight since having my daughter, and I was feeling very bloated when I went out,” she explained.

“I don’t have periods because I’ve had the contraceptive injection,” she says.

“I used to get extremely furious when people told me I looked pregnant, and then when the baby came out, I was like well, maybe that’s why.”

After getting past the initial shock, Crowther said her parents, Traci and George Crowther, were “completely over the moon” with their new grandson.

"When I told my family, there was a lot of swearing," she added. "Everyone assumed I was making a joke."