Until physicians took a scan, the teen, who was weeping in pain, was informed she ‘probably had stomach sickness.’

Until doctors performed an emergency scan, a teenager’s excruciating stomach pain was dismissed as “probably just a stomach illness.”

Sophie Dixon, 19, went to Whiston Hospital A&E on November 8 after suffering from ‘crippling pain’ and cramps the night before.

Sophie, who lives in the city center of St Helens, told The Washington Newsday: “On November 7, late in the evening, I began to have cramps in the middle of my stomach that I can only characterize as period-like.

For his atrocities, Liverpool’s ‘cannibal’ killer will be executed in an underground glass cage “I went to bed, telling myself it was nothing or simply something I’d eaten.

“The next day, I awoke with excruciating sensations in the centre of my stomach; I couldn’t move, couldn’t think about eating or drinking, and the misery was unimaginable.

“The discomfort transferred to the right side of my stomach and became increasingly worse as the day progressed, and then I began vomiting, so I went to A&E as a last choice.”

Sophie noticed a sign stating that the typical waiting time that evening would be around 11 to 12 hours when she arrived at the hospital’s A&E around 8pm the following day (November 8), and she knew she was in for a long night.

Sophie claims that after three hours in the A&E waiting room, a triage nurse handed her paracetamol to relieve the agony and informed her it was most likely ‘just a stomach illness.’

Sophie said, ” “I was crouched over, crying in pain, and vomiting while waiting.

“I waited another few hours to see the triage nurse, who this time asked me to describe the location of the discomfort in more detail.

“She had someone draw my blood and told me that she needed to send it out and wait for the findings.

“When I inquired what she thought the cause was, she stated it was most likely a stomach bug.

“She gave me more medications and relegated me to the waiting room, where I languished for another six hours before being seen.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”