Until he died, the family had never seen what the father had hidden in his home.

Family had never seen what man had hidden in his house until he died. He had filled every nook and cranny of his terraced house.

After his death, his family realized his house was packed with paintings and labeled him a “hidden artist.”

Eric Tucker, a Warrington resident, lived alone and spent much of his free time painting in between shifts and late at night.

However, other than his close family, not many people knew that the 86-year-old painted before his death.

Even Eric’s brother, who knew he painted, had never seen his work before and had no idea how good he was.

In his terrace house, the self-taught artist secreted almost 400 works of art.

After his art was discovered in 2018, Eric’s family turned his house into a gallery, and hundreds of people came to see Tucker’s work, which led to a retrospective at Warrington Museum & Art Gallery.

Critics hailed Tucker as a “true finding” and “a wonderful, significant find” at the time.

Tony, Eric’s brother, previously told the ECHO, “I knew he painted a lot, but when I actually started going round the house, I found paintings on top of beds, and piled up in wardrobes and cubbyholes.”

“We even found paintings in the garden shed that we didn’t know about.

“There were also thousands of sketches of colourful characters in pubs and bars, they had formed the bedrock of his painting.”

After a poor experience trying to sell his paintings, Eric hid his works in every nook and crevice of the house he occupied with his mother Joan Urey until her death in 2008.

Tony stated, “He loved his paintings, but he wasn’t sure if they were worth anything in the art world.

“He’d had a hard time getting his art on display.

“He hadn’t had much luck getting his work on show.

“I think too there comes a point with some artists where they don’t want to give away their work. They have invested themselves.

“He was a mass of contradictions. He didn’t get on well at school, and was one of life’s irregularities.

“But if you had met him, you would have enjoyed talking to him. He would have you falling about with laughter. ”

Now less than three years after his death, Eric Tucker’s uncovered artwork is being exhibited and sold for the first time at two of London’s leading galleries.

Alon Zakaim Fine Art and Connaught Brown have teamed up to present 40 of the late artist’s scenes of working-class life in the industrial North in their collaborative exhibition, Eric Tucker: The Secret Painter.

Anthony Brown and Alon Zakaim, Directors at the two host galleries said: “We are delighted to be showing the work of Eric Tucker who holds an interesting place in modern British art. “Although described as the ‘secret Lowry’, his work is far more complex than that.

“While Lowry paints from afar, surveying the area, Tucker throws the viewer into the midst of a scene.

“He painted his community in Warrington without judgement, but instead with humour and witty observation.