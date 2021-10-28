Until a man came along, a woman stuck in a car with shattered bones was’mortified.’

After being seriously injured in a car accident, a woman is looking for the man who kept her awake until paramedics arrived.

After a mishap on her way to work on Friday, October 1, Rebecca Kenny, of Birkdale, had to be cut out of her Toyota.

The 37-year-old suffered fractures in her hip and breastbone, as well as shattering vertebrae in her neck and breaking her spine in two places.

According to Rebecca, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “I was going to work as usual, and when I got to Mairscough Lane, even though I travel it every day, I recall checking my speed.

“My rear wheels skidded as I rounded the corner, and I lost control of the vehicle. I attempted to restore control but ended up drifting into oncoming traffic, colliding with another car’s driver’s door.

“Except for the terror in the voices of the individuals [in the car she had collided with]and the fact that I couldn’t breathe, I don’t recall anything. When I looked down, I noticed my leather belt had split in half.” Rebecca claims she unbuckled her seatbelt and was attempting to exit the vehicle when a man approached the vehicle.

She went on to say: “He introduced himself as John and stated that he was a doctor.

“He kept me up and talking by asking me a lot of personal questions. He took command of the issue and dispatched another driver to contact my spouse and my place of business.

“Until the fire department arrived, he sat with me and talked to me.”

Rebecca had to be cut out of her car, according to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

She continued, ” “The fire department performed admirably. They gave me oxygen, kept an eye on me, and explained how they planned to get me out. “I’ve wrecked so many people’s mornings,” I recall thinking.

“I felt completely humiliated.

“I heard them radio in that I was being taken to major trauma when I was hauled out of the car and placed into the ambulance. I was terrified at that moment.” Rebecca was airlifted to Aintree Hospital, where scans revealed she had suffered serious injuries.

Her seatbelt had also caused major bruising across her abdominal hip.