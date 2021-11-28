Until a fellow passenger zip-ties her feet, a woman punches flight attendants and pulls their hair.

On a Spirit Airlines aircraft on Saturday, a 42-year-old woman was detained after she allegedly assaulted two flight attendants while inebriated.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, according to a representative for The Washington Newsday “Spirit Airlines Flight 222, an Airbus A320, landed at Nashville International Airport at 7:30 p.m. local time Saturday after the crew reported a passenger disturbance. When the incident occurred, the flight was departing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.” According to The Tennessean, the woman assaulted one flight attendant and tugged the hair of another. She has yet to be identified by the police.

According to the publication, a fellow passenger zip-tied her feet to restrain her after the attack. The woman was apprehended by police as the plane landed at Nashville International Airport, according to The Tennessean.

According to local news website Scoop: Nashville, she allegedly told cops to “shoot me motherf*****” and “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

According to The Tennessean, she allegedly fought getting into the police cruiser by stiffening her knees to prevent cops from closing the door.

According to The Tennessean, she faces accusations of public intoxication, but the flight crew declined to file prosecution. She was arrested at 8:40 p.m. on Saturday and released early the next morning.

Spirit Airlines spokesperson Nicole Aguiar told The Tennessean that the company “does not condone hostile behavior of any type,” and that “this passenger is no longer allowed on any of our flights.”

“We appreciate our visitors’ cooperation as well as the assistance of local law enforcement,” Aguiar stated. “We will work with the appropriate authorities to ensure that this person is prosecuted to the utmost degree possible.” A Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday that the behavior was “inappropriate.” Spirit Airlines and the Nashville International Airport were both contacted for comment by the Washington Newsday on Sunday morning, but no response was received by the time of publication. Any responses will be added to this story.

A similar incident occurred earlier this year on a Frontier Airlines flight when flight attendants duct-taped a customer accused of assault to his seat. The passenger is accused of touching the breasts of two flight attendants, shouting that his parents are worth $2 million, and punching another flight attendant. Three counts of assault were filed against him.

As air travel has grown in popularity in recent months, This is a condensed version of the information.