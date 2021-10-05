Until 2022, Australia will be restricted to international visitors.

The prime minister stated that international visitors will not be allowed back to Australia until next year, with skilled migrants and students receiving higher priority.

According to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia is on track to reach the target of 80% of the population aged 16 and up receiving a second dose.

He announced last week that beginning in November, vaccinated citizens and permanent residents will be able to fly overseas for the first time since a very strict travel ban went into force in March of last year.

But, after Australians, Mr Morrison said today (Tuesday), skilled migrants and overseas students would be the second priority, followed by tourists.

Because to pandemic restrictions, Australian immigration is at its lowest level since World War II.

The pandemic has also wreaked havoc on Australian universities, which rely largely on overseas student fees. Students may enroll in other countries if Australia does not open its borders to them quickly, according to the education sector.

“The next priorities are skilled migrants who are highly vital for the country and are double vaccinated, as well as students who are coming and returning to Australia for their studies,” the prime minister told Seven. Next year, I believe, we will be able to accommodate overseas guests as well.”

International visitors are expected to return by March, according to the Australian Tourism Export Council, which represents an industry that made 45 billion Australian dollars (£24 billion) a year before the outbreak.

As an outbreak of the more dangerous delta form, which began in Sydney in June, continues to spread, Australia is hurrying to inoculate its population.

Today, Victoria state reported 1,763 new local infections and four Covid-19 deaths, which is a national record.

New South Wales set the previous national record of 1,599 illnesses in 24 hours when their epidemic peaked on September 10.

New South Wales has the highest vaccination percentage among the states, and Sydney’s airport will be the first to reopen to vaccinated passengers.