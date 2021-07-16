Unsettling doorbell footage shows a woman pulling a naked flame from her dressing gown.

A woman held a naked flame up in front of a Ring doorbell camera before torching a wheelie bin in this frightening video.

Rachael Roche, who was high on cocaine and alcohol, lit the garbage on fire with a cigarette lighter, causing smoke and hazardous gases to permeate a house in Netherton.

Thankfully, the tenants, John McDonough and his companion Joanne Kenny, were not there since they had moved out and put their property on the market following a long-running parking issue.

Roche, 30, who was living in the complex to care for her mother, was not directly involved in the dispute, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The 30-year-old admitted that she has no idea why she did it.

Roche can be seen approaching the doorbell camera before looking around and reaching into her dressing robe, according to CCTV released by Merseyside Police.

She then takes out a lighter and holds it up to the camera lens, lighting it and holding up the bare flame.

The video then shows her walking away from the camera, with Christmas lights and decorations visible in the backdrop.

Mr McDonough and his partner had lived in a mews complex, New Park Court in Bridge Lane, Netherton, for roughly seven years at the time of the arson on November 22, 2020, according to prosecutor Henry Riding.

During the year 2018, more residents came in, and roughly six months before the fire, parking issues occurred. A group of neighbors, including Roche, were abusive to the couple on one occasion.

“Problems came to the point where they chose to move out, and they put their property on the market in May 2020, and they were not in residence at the time of the arson,” Mr Riding said.

Roche approached the residence around 11.10 p.m. on November 22 and then went out of sight towards the bins kept under the porch, according to the Ring doorbell motion activated video.

She reappeared a few minutes later, “she pulled a cigarette lighter from inside her dressing gown, lit it, and brought it up close to the camera…

She is the only one who knows why she did it.”

