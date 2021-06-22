UNSECO’s decision to delist Liverpool as a World Heritage Site has been met with “disappointment.”

“Disappointing”

Following UNESCO’s proposal that Liverpool’s World Heritage status be revoked next month, that word has been used repeatedly.

The World Heritage Committee of UNESCO released a draft report yesterday, recommending that the city lose its 2004 designation and be removed off the list of world-famous landmarks such as the Great Wall of China and the Taj Mahal.

The city will now have only a few weeks to advocate for a decision to postpone the move, with the argument that doing so at a time when Liverpool is still fighting the pandemic is unfair.

The proposed UNESCO recommendation has elicited a lot of feedback, with many people seeing the decision as regrettable.

“We are disappointed in this recommendation and will continue to work with UNESCO, Historic England, and Liverpool City Council to ensure the World Heritage Committee can make an informed decision when it meets next month,” the government Department of Culture, Media, and Sport, which deals with UNESCO on behalf of Liverpool and other listed UK sites, said in an official statement.

“The United Kingdom is a global leader in cultural heritage protection, and Liverpool’s World Heritage status underlines the city’s pivotal position in our country’s history.”

“As a thriving, working city, we understand that striking a balance between safeguarding Liverpool’s legacy and its economic development is always a challenge.”

Secretary of State Robert Jenrick oversees that agency, and he expressed his disappointment on Twitter, writing: “Disappointing move by UNESCO. Liverpool has world-class heritage monuments and is a member of UNESCO, thus it should embrace, not oppose, inventive urban regeneration.”

The £5 billion Liverpool Waters development in the ancient north docks, as well as the newly authorized plans for Everton’s new stadium, which would require the infilling of one of those docks, are the main concerns at stake.

Historic England, the government’s cultural heritage adviser, protested to this later move during the planning process before agreeing that it would go forward.

However, despite this. The summary comes to a close.