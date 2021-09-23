Unsealed video of people calmly walking inside the Capitol was viewed 1.7 million times on January 6.

Hundreds of people breached the Capitol in Washington, D.C., according to a video provided on Twitter by BuzzFeed News reporter Zoe Tillman.

During the video, fans of former President Donald Trump can be seen entering the facility through damaged windows and doors before walking deeper inside.

The one-minute video had been viewed over 1.7 million times on the social networking platform as of Thursday morning.

Conservative commentators have stated that the protestors’ peacefulness meant that the January 6 incident at the Capitol was not violent.

Right-wing commentator John Cardillo mocked the film, writing on Twitter, “Hell, they weren’t even trespassers, they were a tour group.”

Chris Stigall, a conservative talk radio host, criticized the footage in a Facebook post that contained the video, writing, “Animals.”

“They wanted to keep this under wraps so they could lie about ‘insurgency’ in order to justify an assault on your liberties,” conservative writer David Reaboi said.

“This one has lost its luster. They haven’t received their dream for bloodshed. As a result, further attempts will be made.”

Tillman followed up the post with further videos from the Capitol building on January 6 showing violent scenes.

In one scene, a protestor with a banner approaches the metal barrier and begins berating officers.

The man was then seen pushing through the barrier and striking officers with his flag before he and others attacked officers in the area in front of the building.

Several more clips show rioters attempting to force their way into the police station. This is a condensed version of the information.