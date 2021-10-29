Unsafe driving spikes after the lockdown, resulting in the highest number of traffic deaths in 15 years.

In the first half of 2021, traffic deaths in the United States increased to levels not seen since 2006.

In the first half of 2021, the National Highway Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported roughly 20,160 traffic deaths, according to a statement released on Thursday. This marked an increase of 18.4 percent over the same period in 2020, despite only a 13 percent rise in driving.

As Americans emerged from COVID lockdowns, the administration blamed an increase in risky driving practices for the increase in fatalities. Drivers were more likely to get punished for speeding or captured driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol since there were fewer people on the roads. According to statistics collected by the NHTSA since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the number of drivers caught not wearing seatbelts has increased.

These behaviors were observed in police precincts around the country, and they appeared to persist even after the lockdowns were removed in the summer.

In August, Maine State Police Corporal Doug Cropper told the Associated Press, “People are flying down the roadways.” “It’s completely ludicrous.” In a statement, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg declared, “This is a problem.” “We cannot and should not accept these tragedies as a normal part of American life.” Buttigieg declared in January that his department will release a National Roadway Safety Strategy in response to the significant increase in traffic fatalities. The approach will contain a collection of strategies aimed at drastically lowering the number of deaths and injuries on America’s roads.

According to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, the increase in road deaths over the last several months has routinely exceeded records. The increases in deaths over the six-month and three-month periods ending on June 30 were the highest since 1975, when the US began keeping track of such things.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving President Alex Otte said of the trend, “This nightmare on our highways needs to stop.” “We are seeing the tragic repercussions of a reduction in traffic enforcement. DUI task squads have been eliminated in certain areas due to a scarcity of cops.” Even in the early days of the COVID-19 epidemic, widespread trends toward dangerous driving were evident. Both in California and New York. This is a condensed version of the information.