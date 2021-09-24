Unruly passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and attempted to storm the plane’s cockpit.

According to an FBI affidavit, a passenger on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to San Juan, Puerto Rico was arrested after he allegedly got out of his seat, ran toward the cockpit, yelled “shoot me” in Spanish, and fought a flight attendant.

When the man, identified as Khalil El Dahr, allegedly attempted to make a phone call and became enraged when the call was unsuccessful, Flight 261 was about an hour away from landing in San Juan. He is said to have gotten out of his seat and dashed toward the cockpit, yelling at the flight attendant to “shoot him.”

While the flight attendant was attempting to restrain the man, he kicked him in the chest and grabbed their ties, making it difficult for them to breathe. The flight attendant was able to free herself from the man’s grip and prevent him from entering the cockpit, where the pilots were stationed, according to the affidavit.

According to investigators, it took six or seven crew members to detain the individual, who was restrained with homemade restraints such as a flight attendant’s necktie and seat belt extensions. The passenger was also restrained with flex cuffs on his wrists, but he managed to break free, prompting flight attendants to employ at least four seat belt extenders in a bid to hold him.

The flight crew led El Dahr to the back of the plane, where he sat for the remainder of the flight, after effectively restraining him. Law enforcement officers boarded the plane as it arrived in San Juan to assist with the problem.

According to the affidavit, El Dahr was arrested in San Juan and is now facing federal crimes, including interference with aircraft crew members and attendants.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has revealed data that showed an alarming spike in reports of rowdy airline customers over the last year. According to the data, the agency has already opened investigations into 789 reports in 2021, compared to 183 in the entire year of 2020.

In the last year, the agency has received over 4,385 allegations of rowdy passengers and has pursued 162 enforcement proceedings. Passengers not complying with federal mask rules were the subject of approximately 3,199 reports.

The FAA has responded. This is a condensed version of the information.