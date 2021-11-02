Unplug unused chargers and appliances, according to Money Saving Expert.

As we prepare for a chilly winter in the UK, many of us will be looking for ways to save money as our heating bills rise.

We’ve already debated whether it’s cheaper to keep the heating on or off all day, or whether it’s more financially viable to maintain the heater on a low level all day.

Some experts claim that the amount of energy required to heat your home is determined by how effectively it is insulated.

If you’re wasting electricity all day, the Energy Saving Trust has previously stated that it’s best to heat your home only when you need it.

The Energy Saving Trust states on its website: “Heating controls allow you to keep your home comfortable without overheating it or wasting energy.

“You may save money on your heating expenses and reduce your carbon emissions by properly installing and utilizing your heating controls.”

To save money, Money Saving Expert has revealed whether you should unplug useless chargers and gadgets.

When not in use, the MSE team recommends turning off chargers and appliances at the plug, according to its newsletter.

They explained: “Many devices, such as game consoles, laptops, and televisions, drain modest amounts of electricity even when they are not in use but still plugged in and switched on at the outlet.

“This is referred to as ‘vampire power.’ By turning off gadgets at the wall, you can simply avoid utilizing this standby power.” According to the Energy Saving Trust, shutting off your appliances at the plug can save you around £35 per year.