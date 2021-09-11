Unlucky Beagle has been to the rescue center three times and has spent six years there.

One dog, who has spent a total of six years in a Liverpool rescue centre after being returned to the kennels three times, is hoping for the best this time.

Pepe is on the lookout for a family who will finally love him.

Freshfields Animal Rescue in Ince Blundell took in the eight-year-old dog when he was just nine months old because the youngster in his house was allergic to him.

He was promptly adopted, but when his owner became critically ill, he was returned just over a year later.

Pepe’s third owners surrendered him to rescue once more, this time because he “began to demonstrate some resource guarding behavior” that he hadn’t before displayed.

Freshfields volunteers adore the Beagle and hope he may find a family who would devote time to him.

“Pepe is normally a very affectionate and outgoing boy,” a spokesman with the rescue stated. He’s a normal Beagle who enjoys going for walks and will require an active home.

“He walks nicely on a leash and enjoys burying any sticks he comes across on his adventures. He’s a really independent and laid-back young man who spends the majority of his time snoozing on his sofa.”

Pepe is looking for a quiet, adult-only home where he won’t be disturbed by other dogs, cats, or children.

His possible adoptive family should visit him in the rescue for a few weeks to bond with him before slowly integrating him into their home.

“He needs a sensible owner with knowledge with rescue dogs and, preferably, experience of dogs with behavioural issues,” a Freshfields spokeswoman noted.

“On walks, Pepe can be reactive to other dogs, therefore he should be the only pet in the house.

“He will guard stuff such as toys and food, but he is excellent at communicating and displaying his dissatisfaction with a scenario. This can be readily managed if you understand his body language, but Pepe can be rather terrifying when he exhibits this behavior, so a confident owner is required.”

The beagle was diagnosed with luxating patellas in both legs in November 2019, which causes him to hobble on walks.

“Summary comes to an end.”