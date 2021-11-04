Unlocked Car ‘Absolutely Destroyed,’ Bear Defecated in Back Seat

According to police in Aspen, Colorado, a bear recently broke into an open automobile and pooped in the back seat.

The Aspen Police Department published a video of the vehicle on Facebook on Tuesday as a reminder to “Be Bear Aware.”

“Can you figure out what’s wrong with this unfortunate vehicle? We didn’t discover anything at the salvage yard, but it could be on its way there right now “the article stated. “This car was broken into and completely damaged because it was left unlocked. The culprit shredded the seats, ripped the doors apart, and left an extra special surprise in the rear seat.

“In Aspen, we have a gang of thieves that will go to any length for a tasty snack. They’ll cut down your trees, homes, and yes, even your car “the article went on.

The police agency concluded the article by warning residents to lock their houses, automobiles, and trash cans to prevent property destruction—or worse, an attack.

According to the city’s website, the city’s Trash Ordinance mandates that “trash receptacles be locked, lockable, and bear-resistant.”

“For curbside collection, wildlife-resistant garbage containers are necessary. Trash can only be left outside if it is contained in a wildlife-resistant refuse container or dumpster “According to the city.

A wildlife-resistant garbage container, according to the city’s municipal law, is “a totally enclosed container that can be constructed of flexible materials but must be strengthened to impede entry by wildlife.”

A dumpster that is wildlife-resistant, on the other hand, is a must-have “Metal container with a metal cover that is completely contained. The top must have a latching mechanism to prevent wildlife from accessing the contents.” Bears can locate food from considerable distances thanks to their keen sense of smell. However, once a bear obtains a food reward, it loses its fear of humans and becomes a menace. Bears that pose a threat are frequently euthanized.

The ordinance was enacted to protect bears. Failure to follow it might result in fines of up to $1,000, according to the city.

A number of Facebook users responded to the police department’s post with some amusing comments.

“I’m sure that was more than the poor owners could bear when they saw their automobile,” one added.

Another commentator noted that the car's airbags were deployed during the incident and added: "The airbags were deployed.