Unlikely After vote results were leaked, the Strictly couple are the favorites to win.

After vote data were purportedly leaked, an unlikely couple on Strictly Come Dancing is now the favorite to win.

According to the Daily Mail, the public vote numbers were gathered after last week’s show.

However, the data revealed an unexpected audience favorite.

Rose Ayling-Ellis’ boyfriend: A seven-year relationship with the EastEnders star

McFly star Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden topped the leaked polls with 19.1 percent.

Despite the fact that they only came in fifth place on the judges’ leaderboard.

Rose Ayling-Ellis of EastEnders received 18.2% of the public vote for her Viennese waltz.

After the voting results were leaked, bookmakers lowered Tom Fletcher’s odds to 12/1 from 20/1.

Rose has been trimmed to 4/11 from 2/5 and remains a safe bet.

“There is no way we can risk having Tom Fletcher at 20/1 to win,” William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams stated. After this leak, strictly. We’ve got to conservatively cut the McFly man to 12/1 because winning over the general audience can be even more vital than impressing the judges.

“Rose Ayling-Ellis is undeniably the show’s star at the moment, and she maintains her lead in the betting, but the latest voting data demonstrate that there is still competition.”

Ayling-Ellis, Rose 4/11 Whaite, John AJ Odudu, 6/1, 8/1 12/1 Tom Fletcher Tilly Ramsay is a 40/1 shot. Dan Walker is a 50/1 shot. Rhys Stephenson is a 50/1 shot. Adam Peaty (66/1), Sara Davies (66/1), Sara Davies (66/1), Sara Davies (66/1), Sara Davies (66/1