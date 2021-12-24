Unless the temperature drops below 2 degrees, the council’s ‘hands are bound’ over a man sleeping in a tent.

Following the expiration of emergency money used to place homeless individuals in hotels and other temporary shelters, advocates predict “deaths on the streets.”

Anyone having a “local connection” to the area, defined by the law as someone who has lived there for six of the previous twelve months, is still eligible for emergency shelter from Liverpool Council.

Because he is from Manchester, one man sleeping in a tent in the Garston area is believed to have been unable to obtain assistance with housing, leaving him on the streets.

The man was said to have been threatened in his hometown and was hesitant to return.

Those working in the sector were able to get him a single night in a hostel, but the guy was told that the council’s “hands were tied” since he didn’t have a local connection, as described under Chapter 10 of the Government’s homelessness code of advice for local authorities.

The local connection requirement will only be waived if the temperature dips below 2°C, in which case it will provide shelter under the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP).

The council was able to get past the local connection regulation before the pandemic by using Labre House, an overnight shelter that was classified as a “limited hours refuge” rather than accommodation.

The refuge, however, was forced to close in March 2020 owing to covid, and there are no plans to reopen it.

After the pandemic hit the UK in March 2020, the government established the ‘Everyone In’ scheme, which gave authorities the money they needed to house every rough sleeper in their area.

For anyone sleeping rough, regardless of local ties or immigration status, councils blocked booked hotels, secured en-suite flats, took over student halls, and sought spaces in bed and breakfasts.

Liverpool Council restored to normal policy in August, despite having followed the program for longer than the national standards required.

According to The Washington Newsday, John Finnegan, the chief executive of the charity Liverpool Homeless FC and a former Mayoral Lead for Rough Sleeping, he has witnessed a large increase in calls from those who are unable to seek support to get a roof over their heads. “The summary has come to an end.”