Unless more employees are fully vaccinated, Amtrak says it would have to reduce service.

According to President Stephen Gardner, Amtrak would have to reduce service in January unless more resistant staff receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Gardner told a congressional subcommittee that 94 percent of Amtrak employees are fully vaccinated, while 96 percent are partially vaccinated. Employees of federal contractors must be completely vaccinated by January 4, which may represent a hurdle for the organization.

According to Gardner, Amtrak intends to have all of its personnel completely vaccinated by the deadline, but due to layoffs and recruiting freezes during the epidemic, they will not have enough staff once the rule takes effect.

“Temporary frequency reductions, notably for our long-distance services, will almost certainly be required,” he said.

The regulation will have the greatest impact on long-distance services, according to Gardner, because there are already tiny crew bases along long-distance routes.

“We have a relatively high number of unvaccinated employees at various of our crew locations across our network. We will not have enough trained workers to support existing service frequency on affected routes if those employees do not get vaccinated by the deadline “Added he.

Amtrak is working to determine which services will be decreased, according to Gardner, and aims to notify the changes by next week so that any customers affected can be rebooked.

“Of course, our objective will be to have as little impact on service as possible as we take these critical public health efforts to help end the COVID-19 epidemic and stop the spread of the new Omicron strain,” Gardner said.

Any service restrictions, according to Gardner, will persist until Amtrak is able to fully staff, which might take until March.

Amtrak is attempting to recover from a severe reduction in passenger travel that began last year, and the official’s warning about service cuts comes at a critical time. Amtrak has resumed most service, according to Gardner, and around 70% of passenger flow has returned.

In August, Amtrak announced that all personnel will need to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. President Joe Biden issued an order in September requiring all federal employees and federal contractor employees to be completely vaccinated by December 8, a deadline that was ultimately pushed back until January. This is a condensed version of the information.