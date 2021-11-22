Unknown person enters the school grounds and approaches the students.

This morning, a man got entry to a school campus and contacted children as they arrived.

The headteacher of The Priory Parish C.E. Primary School on Aberdeen Street in Birkenhead, Wirral, described it as a “distressing episode.”

The man was stopped by school staff, who called the cops, who removed him away from the gates.

Nan’s £14,000 caravan fantasy became a “horror.”

“Many of you will be aware that we had an incident at school this morning as parents and children were arriving to school,” principal Greg Edwards wrote in a letter to parents obtained by The Washington Newsday.

“Someone unknown to the school gained entry to the property, but was halted by staff and escorted out.”

“Police arrived promptly and captured the suspect outside the school gates.”

“Anyone who observed such an act, including workers, children, and parents, is distressed.”

“This morning, we spent time ensuring the kids that they are safe. They have behaved normally and appear to be content.

“As you are all aware, poor mental health may lead to such situations in the society, and we hope the individual is receiving the assistance he requires.”

“While such an incident is fortunately uncommon, we will be examining all of our safety and security processes in light of what transpired to ensure that we do everything possible to prevent something similar from happening again.”

“Thank you to all of the parents who expressed concern this morning; everyone is fine.”

“I’d like to thank those parents who recognized the situation as it unfolded and stepped in to assist.”

“Based on my early conversations with some of you, it appears that this man contacted numerous families in the area around 8.30 a.m. When we work together, we keep our community safe.” The police force in Merseyside has been contacted for comment.