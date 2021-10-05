‘Unknown Individual’ raises the Confederate flag at a US Army base in Germany.

A Confederate flag was discovered erected outside of a US Army base in Germany on Monday, prompting an investigation by military police.

Officials told Military.com that the flag was discovered flying outside of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment headquarters at Rose Barracks in Vilseck, Germany, and was promptly removed.

According to regiment spokesman Maj. John Ambelang, the mystery individual also broke into the headquarters building between Sunday night and Monday morning and took an American and a German flag. The battle flag was also discovered on a flag pole in the morning.

In a statement, Ambelang added, “The regiment takes this transgression extremely seriously.” “Should the perpetrator be found, the command will take appropriate action after evaluating all relevant facts.”

He went on to say that commanders gathered their troops for a morning formation to address the gravity of the occurrence. Rose Barracks houses around 4,800 soldiers.

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper effectively banned displays of emblems that do not “promote togetherness and esprit de corps” more than a year ago. Despite the fact that the Confederate flag was not directly included in the prohibition, it is nonetheless considered illegal.

“Flags are strong symbols,” Esper wrote at the time, “particularly in the military community, where flags reflect common mission, common histories, and the special, timeless kinship of warriors.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sent a memo in February directing supervisors to spend one day leading conversations and training aimed at combating extremism in the ranks.

Although there are a tiny number of military members who adhere to extremist ideas, Austin previously stated that the amount is “not as small as anyone would prefer.”

A few months later, in June, a Quinnipiac University poll found that the majority of Americans, around 52 percent, were in support of removing Confederate statues from public locations, up 13 percent from a three-year-old poll.

Despite the fact that Nazi imagery is prohibited in Germany, the Confederate flag is occasionally used as a symbol of the country’s far-right movement, as well as throughout Europe.

If identified, the person who raised the Confederate flag might face criminal penalties and could be charged with violating military extremist standards.

Ambelang stated, “This criminal action does not correspond with the Army’s ideals.” By the deadline, he had not responded to this website’s request for comment. This is a condensed version of the information.