Unknown for weeks, an 87-year-old woman was discovered dead in her freezer; her daughter is being questioned.

During a welfare check at the woman’s home in Southern California on Sunday, authorities discovered the body of an 87-year-old woman inside a freezer.

According to Riverside Police Department Officer Javier Cabrera, the hunt for the woman began after she received a call from some of her out-of-state family members. The woman’s relatives informed authorities that they had not heard from her in several weeks and requested that officers do a welfare check at her Riverside home in the 6600 block of New Ridge Drive.

On Sunday morning, about 9:35 a.m. local time, Riverside police officers arrived at the woman’s home, according to Cabrera. Officers were met by the 87-year-old woman’s daughter, who informed them that her mother was not at home.

According to KTLA, a Los Angeles television station, neighbors told officials that the daughter stayed in the house as a carer for her mother.

Officers observed contradictions in the daughter’s statement while conversing with her, according to Cabrera. Officers arrested the daughter and began searching the house for evidence of the elder woman.

The woman’s body was eventually discovered in the garage, inside a stand-up freezer that resembled a refrigerator, according to Cabrera. The woman’s cause of death was unknown at the time of her death.

Cabrera verified that the daughter was taken to the police station and questioned, but that she was not charged. The daughter was discharged and was deemed a person of interest in the case as of Monday afternoon, but not a suspect.

Meanwhile, the 87-year-old woman’s body was taken into custody by the local coroner, who will conduct an autopsy in the coming days. The woman’s cause of death was unknown Monday, but Cabrera said police will learn more once the autopsy results were obtained.

According to KTLA, local officials were investigating into whether the woman died of natural causes before her body was discovered inside the freezer.

The deceased woman, as well as her daughter, have yet to be named.

Cabrera told The Los Angeles Times, “I’ve been doing this for 19 years, but I’ve never seen anything like this.”

He wouldn’t say anything further about it. This is a condensed version of the information.