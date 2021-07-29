Unknown assailants allegedly hacked a couple to death, but a 10-month-old baby was unharmed.

Unidentified intruders allegedly hacked a couple to death in their sleep in their house in India on Wednesday.

While the attackers killed the 30-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife, they spared their 10-month-old baby who was inside the house at the time.

The crime was discovered after neighbors heard the baby’s cries and hurried to the couple’s home in a village in Uttar Pradesh, where they discovered the husband and wife’s bodies in a pool of blood. According to The Times of India, the couple’s throats were slit and their blood-splattered bodies were found on separate beds.

The infant was discovered uninjured on the ground. The reason for the murder is still unknown. Narayan and Ranjana, who were married three years ago, were the victims.

The matter is being investigated from all perspectives, according to authorities, and several teams have been formed to apprehend the offenders.

According to preliminary investigation, the couple was sleeping on the house’s rooftop when they were attacked. The police discovered the household things strewn about, and a forensic team was dispatched to the location to collect evidence, according to The Weekend Leader, citing IANS.

“Circumstantial evidence revealed that the unidentified killers attacked the pair when they were fast asleep using sharp-edged weapons,” a senior police officer told The Times of India, adding, “The couple could not resist because the number of assassins would be four or above.”

It’s still unclear who acquired care of the baby after his parents died.

A married couple was set ablaze in the state of Madhya Pradesh last week while their children slept in the adjacent room. The couple was assaulted after they failed to repay a $147 loan they had taken out from a man to refurbish their property. According to local media sources, the accused stated that anytime he reminded the couple about the money, they threatened to murder him. Frustrated, the accused resolved to assassinate them. On the day of the incident, the man allegedly broke into the victims’ home and poured gasoline on them while they slept. After that, he lit both of them on fire.