‘University was never in the plans,’ say the graduates who prove it’s never too late to learn.

University can open doors to intriguing opportunities and put you on the path to your ideal job.

It’s not just for individuals who have just graduated from high school or college; many Liverpool Hope University students have returned to school later in life to pursue a career change or to improve their qualifications.

These three students just graduated from Hope University, which will host open days on October 23 and November 13, demonstrating that university is for everyone and that everything is possible.

‘I never imagined myself going to university.’

Marie Heaps was a single mother in 2018 who was dissatisfied with her position in the pharmacy industry.

Marie felt something was missing after 25 years in the profession, including managerial positions, and she craved a fresh challenge.

She desired more from life, including a rewarding work that reflected her true passions and, most crucially, the opportunity to make her a proud mother to her adolescent son, Joe.

Marie, now 45, is overjoyed to have graduated from Hope University with a 2:1 degree in health and wellbeing and social policy, as well as a newfound feeling of self-confidence.

Marie, a Liverpool native, explained: “I never imagined myself going to university; it was never in the cards. But I believe I reached a point where I couldn’t continue doing what I was doing.

“”I can’t do this for the rest of my life,” I told myself one morning. My son had reached thirteen, and it seemed like a good moment to concentrate on myself.” Marie made the difficult decision to leave her career and enroll in university, but she found the process daunting at first.

“It seemed like I was risking everything to accomplish something I didn’t think I was capable of achieving,” she said, “but the support I received at Hope was tremendous, and those anxieties went quickly.”

Marie was able to pursue a dyslexia diagnosis and receive specialized tutoring to aid her with her schoolwork because to this support.

“I’d spent a long time working on a university paper and I found it incredibly difficult,” she added.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”