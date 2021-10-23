University Students are shot and killed during an off-campus party over Homecoming Weekend.

During a shooting at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University (FVSU) in Georgia over homecoming weekend, at least one person was killed and seven others were injured.

An investigation into the event that occurred overnight is underway, police confirmed early Saturday morning.

“The GBI is looking into a shooting that occurred at a Fort Valley off-campus party. There were a total of eight victims who were shot. One of the eight victims has passed away “On Saturday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation sent out a tweet.

The GBI is looking into a shooting that occurred at a Fort Valley off-campus party. There were a total of eight victims who were shot. One of the eight individuals has died.

At 603 Carver Drive in Fort Valley, there’s a lot going on. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more. — Georgia Bureau of Investigation (@GBI GA) on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/N6yGaXUOyp 23rd of October, 2021 FVSU reported in a campus update on Saturday that while several students attended the party, the person who died was not a student.

Tyler French, 27, was identified as the victim, according to WSB-TV. He died about 3 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the news outlet.

A number of other people were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“FVSU campus police received reports of a shooting near the institution at an off-campus event where students were present earlier this morning. There were several student injuries, but none have been classified as life-threatening at this moment. One person has died, and it has been determined that he or she was not a student at FVSU “According to the university.

pic.twitter.com/Hc6ZiPV4ZQ

October 23, 2021 — FORT VALLEY STATE (@FVSU)

Police did not immediately reveal specifics about the shooting, and no other information about the victims’ identities was available. It’s unknown whether or not any suspects have been identified.

The institution said it was put on lockdown early Saturday morning as a precaution while campus police investigated whether there was another danger to the school. That order has been lifted by Saturday afternoon.

An alumni brunch and homecoming procession set for Saturday morning have been postponed, and “additional security precautions” will be implemented, according to FVSU. This is a condensed version of the information.